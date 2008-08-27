 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Williams Signs 3-Year Contract Extension

Aug 26, 2008 at 11:36 PM

The Washington Redskins have signed Gregg Williams, assistant head coach/defense, to a new three-year contract, the team announced on Jan. 3.

Coach Williams will be interviewed live today at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Redskins.com.

"Gregg is a valuable and important member of our organization,' said Head Coach Joe Gibbs. "This is a first step in recognizing his contributions and maintaining consistency among our coaches."

After returning to the Washington Redskins in 2004, Gibbs made putting together a premium coaching staff a priority and he started with Williams. In just two seasons Williams has solidified the Redskins defense among the best in the NFL, finishing 2005 ranked ninth in the league and 2004 ranked third.

Considered one of the brightest defensive minds in professional football, Williams brought to the Redskins a brand of defense based on toughness and persistence, as well as a proven track record of shaping NFL defensive squads into among the league's best year after year.

Williams came to Washington after three years as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, where in 2003 his defense finished second in the NFL, improving from 15th in 2002 and 21st in 2001.

He took over as head coach of the Buffalo Bills after 11 seasons in the Tennessee/Houston organization, including four seasons as defensive coordinator, where his 2000 defensive team ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising