Williams Signs 3-Year Contract Extension

The Washington Redskins have signed Gregg Williams, assistant head coach/defense, to a new three-year contract, the team announced on Jan. 3.

Coach Williams will be interviewed live today at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Redskins.com.

"Gregg is a valuable and important member of our organization,' said Head Coach Joe Gibbs. "This is a first step in recognizing his contributions and maintaining consistency among our coaches."

After returning to the Washington Redskins in 2004, Gibbs made putting together a premium coaching staff a priority and he started with Williams. In just two seasons Williams has solidified the Redskins defense among the best in the NFL, finishing 2005 ranked ninth in the league and 2004 ranked third.

Considered one of the brightest defensive minds in professional football, Williams brought to the Redskins a brand of defense based on toughness and persistence, as well as a proven track record of shaping NFL defensive squads into among the league's best year after year.

Williams came to Washington after three years as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, where in 2003 his defense finished second in the NFL, improving from 15th in 2002 and 21st in 2001.