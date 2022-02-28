2022 Combine breakdown | Offensive line

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Commanders.com has been taking a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the offensive linemen.

The top prospect (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

It's been nine years since a position outside of quarterback or defensive end has been taken No. 1 overall. Most analysts predict that trend to continue, but it wouldn't be a shock to Kiper if Neal was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the draft.

"He is the complete package, excelling as a run-blocker and also in moving his feet as a pass protector," Kiper wrote.

It's hard to argue with Kiper's assessment. Neal started at a different position each season of his career…and was selected as an All-American in two of them. The Crimson Tide had one of the best offenses in the country over that span, and he allowed just 24 pressures in the past two seasons.

"The mammoth 6-foot-7, 350-pounder is one of the most imposing specimens ever to grace this Earth, and he moves like a man 50 pounds lighter," wrote Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner.