2023 Commanders home game preview | Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Arizona Cardinals:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- The Cardinals are the Commanders' third most common opponent with 126 matchups.
- Washington leads the all-time series, 77-47-2.
- Washington had an eight-game winning streak against the Cardinals from 2000-11, including a 22-21 victory at home.
- This will be the first time Washington has hosted the Cardinals since 2017, when Washington took a 20-15 victory on Dec. 17.
- Memorable moment: Washington jumped out to a 28-0 lead against the St. Louis Cardinals thanks to two touchdowns from John Riggins in what was ultimately a 42-21 win on Nov. 1, 1981.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Kyler Murray (2,368)
- Passing TDs -- QB Kyler Murray (14)
- Rushing Yards -- RB James Connor (782)
- Rushing TDs – QB James Connor (7)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeAndre Hopkins (717)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Zach Ertz (4)
- Tackles -- S Budda Baker (111)
- Sacks -- DE J.J. Watt (12.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Marco Wilson (3)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense --22nd (323.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (20.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 18th (213.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-23rd (46)
- Rushing offense -- 22nd (110.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-25th (35.2%)
- Total defense -- 21st (348.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (26.4 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 24th (230.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-23rd (36)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (118.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 28th (42.9%)
- Time of possession -- 14th (29:50)
- Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)