2023 Commanders home game preview | Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- The Cowboys are the Commanders' fourth most common opponent in franchise history with 124 matchups.
- Washington is 2-1 against the Cowboys at home in Ron Rivera's tenure, the most recent victory being a 26-6 victory on Jan. 8.
- The last time Washington swept Dallas during a season was 2020, when Washington took down the Cowboys 25-3 on Oct. 15 and then 41-16 on Thanksgiving that year.
- Dallas leads the all-time series, 78-49-2.
- Memorable moment: Washington ended a nearly six-game losing streak against the Cowboys with a 20-14 win at FedExField on Dec.29, 2002.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (2,860)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (23)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tony Pollard (1,007)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (12)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,359)
- Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb (9)
- Tackles -- S Donovan Wilson (101)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (13.5)
- Interceptions -- CB DaRon Bland (5)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense --10th (354.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 4th (26.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 13th (223.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 4th (27)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (131.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense – T-5th (45.5%)
- Total defense -- 13th (332.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 6th (19.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 4th (207.8 YPG)
- Sacks – T-3rd (54)
- Rushing defense -- 22nd (124.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 8th (37.7%)
- Time of possession -- 22nd (29:27)
- Turnover differential -- 2nd (+10)