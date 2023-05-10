2023 Commanders home game preview | San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- San Francisco leads the series, 22-12-1.
- The 2023 contest marks the fourth time the teams have played each other in five seasons.
- The first time the two teams met was back on Nov. 16, 1952 at Griffith Stadium. The 49ers wrapped up their visit to D.C. with a 23-17 win.
- Washington's most recent victory against the 49ers was a 23-15 win in San Francisco on Dec. 13, 2020.
- On Oct. 23, 2005, Washington recorded its biggest-ever win over San Francisco. Running back Clinton Portis scored three touchdowns in the 52-17 thumping.
- Memorable moment: Jan. 8, 1984. Despite a valiant effort by the Joe Montana-led 49ers, Washington beat San Francisco, 24-21 to win the NFC Championship and reach back-to-back Super Bowl games.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (2,437)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (16)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Christian McCaffrey (746)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Brandon Aiyuk (1,015)
- Receiving TDs -- TE George Kittle (11)
- Tackles -- LB Fred Warner (130)
- Sacks -- DE Nick Bosa (18.5)
- Interceptions -- S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (5)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 5th (365.6)
- Scoring offense -- 6th (26.5)
- Passing offense -- 13th (226.8)
- Rushing offense -- 8th (138.8)
- Sacks allowed – 11th (44)
- Third-down offense -- 6th (45.0%)
- Total defense -- 1st (277)
- Scoring defense -- 1st (16.3)
- Passing defense -- 20th (222.9)
- Rushing defense – 2nd (77.7)
- Sacks – 27th (31)
- Third-down defense – 14th (39.0)
- Time of possession – 4th (31.29)
- Turnover differential -- 1st (+13)