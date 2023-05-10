2023 Commanders home game preview | Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Chicago Bears:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the series, 27-24-1.
- Washington's longest win streak against Chicago spanned seven games between 2004-2016.
- Washington has played Chicago more than any other team in the Midwest.
- The teams faced off last season on Thursday Night Football in Chicago. Benjamin St-Juste came up clutch with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to ensure the Commanders walked out of Chicago with a 12-7 win.
- Washington has played Chicago in the postseason more than any other team.
- Memorable moment: Jan. 10, 1988. Washington defeated Chicago in the divisional round of the playoffs. That game, current Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera was the Bears' starting left linebacker while current Commanders' senior advisor to the president Doug Williams was the starting quarterback for Washington. A couple weeks later, Washington clinched its third Super Bowl.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Justin Fields (2,242)
- Passing TDs -- QB Justin Fields (17)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Justin Fields (1,143)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Justin Fields (8)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Cole Kmet (544)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Cole Kmet (7)
- Tackles -- LB Nicholas Marrow (107)
- Sacks -- S Jaquan Brisker (4)
- Interceptions -- S Eddie Jackson (4)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 28th (307.8)
- Scoring offense -- 23rd (19.2)
- Passing offense -- 32nd (130.5)
- Rushing offense -- 1st (177.3)
- Sacks allowed -- 32nd (20)
- Third-down offense -- 13th (40.9)
- Total defense -- 32nd (463)
- Scoring defense -- 32nd (27.2)
- Passing defense -- 16th (218.6)
- Rushing defense -- 2nd (157.3)
- Sacks -- 4th (58)
- Third-down defense -- 1st (49.0%)
- Time of possession -- 21st (29:30)
- Turnover differential -- 20th (-2)