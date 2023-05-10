2023 Commanders home game preview | Miami Dolphins

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Miami leads the series, 9-6.
- The first time the two teams met was in Super Bowl VII. The Dolphins defeated Washington 14-7 to cap off their undefeated season.
- The teams last faced off on Oct. 13, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium. Terry McLaurin scored twice in the 17-16 Washington win.
- Washington has never beaten Miami twice in a row.
- Washington's largest win over Miami took place on Dec. 2, 1990 when it bested the Dolphins at home 42-20. The average margin of victory whenever these two teams play is approximately seven points.
- Memorable moment: Jan. 30, 1983. Washington defeated Miami in Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl. Championship MVP John Riggins scored a 43-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a lead that Washington never relinquished in the eventual 27-17 win.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Tua Tagovailoa (3,548)
- Passing TDs -- QB Tua Tagovailoa (25)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Raheem Mostert (891)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jeff Wilson Jr., Rb Raheem Mostert (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Tyreek Hill (1,710)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jaylen Waddle (8)
- Tackles -- LB Elandon Robert (107)
- Sacks -- LB Jaelen Phillips (7)
- Interceptions -- S Jevon Holland (2)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 6th (364.5)
- Scoring offense -- 11th (23.4)
- Passing offense -- 4th (265.4)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (99.2)
- Sacks allowed – 14th (40)
- Third-down offense -- 24th (36.2)
- Total defense -- 24th (399)
- Scoring defense -- 24th (23.5)
- Passing defense -- 6th (234.8)
- Rushing defense -- 29th (24.8)
- Sacks -- 23rd (35)
- Third-down defense -- 9th (41.6%)
- Time of possession -- 25th (29:14)
- Turnover differential -- 28th (-7)