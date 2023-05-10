2023 Commanders home game preview | New York Giants

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington has shut out the Giants six times in franchise history with one matchup coming during the 1943 playoffs.
- Washington won its first matchup against the Giants in 1932, then named the Boston Braves, at home in a 14-6 victory.
- Washington has tied with the Giants five times in franchise history, the most recent being Dec. 4, 2022, when neither team could score a point in overtime on the road.
- The last time Washington swept the Giants was in 2021, when Washington defeated them 30-29 on Sept. 16 and 22-7 on Jan. 9.
- Memorable moment: Stephen Davis scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and rushed for 126 yards to help take down the Giants, 50-21, on Sept. 19, 1999.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (3,205)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (15)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (1,312)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Darius Slayton (724)
- Receiving TDs – WRs Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James (4)
- Tackles -- S Julian Love (124)
- Sacks -- DT Dexter Lawrence (7.5)
- Interceptions -- S Julian Love (2)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense --19th (333.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (21.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 26th (187.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed – T-27th (49)
- Rushing offense -- 6th (146.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense – 22nd (36.8%)
- Total defense -- 25th (359.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 22nd (22.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 13th (213.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- 13th (41)
- Rushing defense -- 28th (146.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 5th (35.1%)
- Time of possession -- 11th (30:04)
- Turnover differential -- 11th (+3)