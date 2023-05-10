2023 Commanders home game preview | Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- The Eagles are Washington's second most common opponent in franchise history with 177 matchups.
- Washington has tied Philadelphia six times -- the most among any other team.
- Philadelphia leads the all-time series, 88-83-6.
- Washington is 3-3 against Philadelphia in Ron Rivera's tenure with the most-recent win coming on Monday Night Football last year. The 32-21 victory was Philadelphia's first loss of the season.
- Memorable moment: Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-24 win over the Eagles on Dec. 26, 2015.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (3,701)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (22)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Miles Sanders (1,269)
- Rushing TDs – QB Jalen Hurts (13)
- Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (1,496)
- Receiving TDs – WR A.J. Brown (11)
- Tackles -- LB T.J. Edwards (159)
- Sacks -- LB Hasaan Reddick (16)
- Interceptions -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (6)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense --3rd (385.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (29.1 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 9th (233.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-20th (44)
- Rushing offense -- 4th (152.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 4th (46%)
- Total defense -- 1st (292.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 7th (19.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 1st (171.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 1st (70)
- Rushing defense -- 16th (121.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 14th (38.6%)
- Time of possession -- 5th (31:24)
- Turnover differential -- 3rd (+8)