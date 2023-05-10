2023 Commanders home game preview | Buffalo Bills

The Washington Commanders will have eight home games as part of the 2023 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Buffalo Bills
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Buffalo leads the series, 10-6.
- Between 1984-1992, Washington's won four straight games against Buffalo.
- The first time the two teams met was back on Dec.17, 1972, a game that ended 24-17 in Buffalo's favor.
- Washington's biggest victory over the Bills came on Nov. 25, 1984. Six different players put up points to power the Burgundy & Gold to a 41-14 victory.
- Washington's most-recent win against Buffalo came on December 12, 2015, when Washington defeated Buffalo at FedExField, 35-25.
- Memorable moment: The two teams have only met in the postseason once, and it was a big one – Super Bowl XXVI. Washington beat Buffalo 37-24 to clinch its third Super Bowl.
TEAM LEADERS (2022)
- Passing Yards -- QB Josh Allen (4,283)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (35)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Devin Singletary (819)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Josh Allen (7)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (1,429)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (11)
- Tackles -- LB Tremaine Edmonds (102)
- Sacks -- LB Von Miller, DE Greg Rousseau (8)
- Interceptions - - S Jordan Poyer (4)
2022 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 2nd (397.6)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (28.4)
- Passing offense -- 7th (258.1)
- Rushing offense -- 7th (139.5)
- Sacks allowed – 14th (40)
- Third-down offense -- 1st (50.3)
- Total defense -- 2nd (286)
- Scoring defense -- 2nd (17.9)
- Passing defense -- 24th (214.6)
- Rushing defense – 28th (24.2)
- Sacks – 24th (33)
- Third-down defense – 7th (37.5)
- Time of possession – 18th (29:38)
- Turnover differential -- 15th (+0)