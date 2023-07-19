2023 training camp preview | Safety

-- Can Darrick Forrest take another step: Darrick Forrest was one of the biggest surprises during the 2022 season. After spending his rookie season being hurt and limited to special teams, Forrest was given a shot to be a starting safety and stepped up his game with four interceptions and 88 tackles. There was even a time when Forrest was playing like one of the best safeties in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Before the season, it was unknown," Forrest said of his skill set. "Like, 'What is Darrick Forrest gonna be this year?' It was just about opportunities, and I made the most of my opportunities. I'm just proud to be in this position right now."

Creating turnovers soon became a common occurrence for the young safety, as he often found himself in the right spot to make plays. He had a pick and a fumble recovery in Washington's Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles, both of which helped swing momentum back into the Burgundy & Gold's favor, and he grabbed another interception off a tipped pass during the Houston Texans game a week later.