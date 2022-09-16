3 keys to Washington getting a win in Detroit

What can Washington do to limit some of the production from the Lions' slot receivers?

Logan: The short answer is that it will be tough, but let me explain why. Amon-Ra St. Brown is Detroit's top slot receiver. The second-year player out of USC is not a physical freak at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, but he falls well within the normal height and weight ranges for the position. His 4.51 40 is also perfectly average. In a man-to-man coverage situation, nothing about that athletic profile scares you. However, he has been dissecting defenses since he arrived in the NFL. St. Brown excels at identifying coverages and knowing how to bet those coverages with his route stems and breaks. His toughness and contested catch abilities are also excellent, allowing him to make plays on tight window throws that would normally be broken up. Last year, he had one drop for the entire season.

The question is, "How do you slow him down?" My first thought is the Commanders play man coverage. I think St-Juste quickness and length would cause St. Brown fits. But long term, I don't think this is a viable solution. The Lions have other weapons, D.J Chark and T.J. Hockenson who would stress other players on the defense with their ability to win in man-to-man situations.