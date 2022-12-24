3 keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers

Curl could be allocated to one of these players in coverage if he plays. He did an excellent job against McCaffrey when he played for the Panthers and has also gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Travis Kelce. Right now, McCaffrey is the more the more frequently used weapon getting between 20-30 touches a game.

So, who matches up with Kittle? Fortunately, the team as a couple of options. From a physical tools standpoint, Percy Butler is the most talented safety of the bunch, but his limited experience on defense would give me pause. Much like Butler, Jamin Davis has the physical tools to match up with Kittle and has shown tremendous promise as a coverage linebacker. However, he has been inconsistent, which verse a player as explosive as kittle would make me nervous.

That leaves Darrick Forrest as the man I would choose. Forrest has played well above anything I thought he was capable each week. His ability to play in the box and post has given the defense a lot of flexibility. He has not been consistently used as a matchup tool, but he is playing with such confidence that if I had to pick a player to match up with Kittle, it would be him.