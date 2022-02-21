5 things to know about TE coach Juan Castillo

2. Ron Rivera holds him in high regard.

Like most of the Commanders' coaching staff, Castillo has a history of working with Rivera. They spent five seasons together with the Eagles, where Rivera was the linebackers coach from 1999-2003.

And when Castillo became Philadelphia's defensive coordinator, Rivera had nothing but praise to heap on him.

"First of all, Juan is one of the smartest and most dynamic coaches in the NFL," Rivera said in 2011. "If anyone could cross over to the dark side (of defense), he's the guy. Seriously, if anyone can do it, Juan Castillo is able to do it."

Castillo only spent two seasons as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, but there were some high points in the brief stint. The unit finished eighth in yards allowed, 10th in points allowed and 10th in passing yards allowed in 2011. The defense also recorded 50 sacks that season, which was tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the best in the league.

Rivera is a firm believer in trusting coaches and players with experience. Castillo certainly has that on both sides of the ball, and Rivera views him as someone who "prides himself in his work ethic."