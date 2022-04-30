5 things to know about DT Phidarian Mathis

The Washington Commanders have taken Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis with the No. 47 overall pick. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the defensive line.

1. He loves football and takes being a captain seriously.

Being patient and waiting one's turn must be a common emotion for players on a team as talented as Alabama. Mathis was no exception; for the majority of his career, he was a rotational player.

Once the 2021 season arrived, he was a starter and selected as a captain by his peers. It's an honor that he doesn't take for granted.

"That meant a lot, because I know what type of work I put in, but also for the work I put in for my brothers that were beside me," Mathis said.

It's clear to Mathis why his teammates chose him as a captain. Back in February, Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina ranked Mathis as the fourth-best interior defensive tackle in the draft. He had a standout senior campaign with a career-high 53 tackles.

But the stats aren't what Mathis takes pride in the most. Instead, it's his passion for the game, and he knows his teammates can feel that. He thinks the Commanders felt that as well.