Brian Robinson Jr.'s high school coach astounded by his potential, warrior mentality

Figuring it out meant seizing his opportunities when they were presented, which Robinson did emphatically, particularly when he was the starting back during his senior year. He finished his time in Tuscaloosa tied for 10th in program history for career rushing touchdowns with 29 and totaled 2,704 rushing yards for his career to finish 11th all-time in Alabama records. His performances led to his NFL dream coming true during the 2022 NFL Draft, a moment that still gives Guy pause to think about.

"Obviously to hear his name called on that stage, I don't know how you top that as a coach, when it comes to somebody you care about and you know the fight, you know the hard they've been through to get to that point," the coach said.

When he learned that Robinson had been shot just weeks before what should have been his NFL debut, Guy went through many of the same thoughts and emotions all of Robinson's loved ones had. After being relieved he was alive, he was scared and sad for what this might mean for Robinson's career. But as the weeks went on, he saw Robinson do what he has done time and again since he was a 14-year-old. Those same traits and strengths shone through in his recovery.