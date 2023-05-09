Brian Robinson looking forward to 'electric' second season

Robinson didn't feel like himself last season, even when he was cleared to get back on the field, but there were flashes of what he could be.

Four days after his debut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, he was one of the Commanders' main offensive weapons against the Chicago Bears with 60 yards and the game-winning touchdown. The following week, he was bowling through Green Bay Packers defenders on the way to a 73-yard performance. And against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was the driving force for the Commanders' victory with 26 carries for 86 yards.

"This was one of those games and we were going to run the ball and he loaded up for it and he came with the right mindset and got after it," head coach Ron Rivera said the Tuesday after the 32-21 win over the Eagles.

The constant pounding against the wall that was the Eagles' defensive front worked that night, but Robinson wants to show that there's more to his skill set besides plowing up the middle. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry -- tied for 37th among all ball carriers -- and his DVOA was 39th among running backs with at least 100 carries.

Robinson's longest play of the season: 24 yards. This year, he's out to prove that he can turn those power runs into bigger chunks of yardage.