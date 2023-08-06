Chris Rodriguez plans to stick to his identity

Rodriguez knows his strengths and wants to stick to those abilities while advancing his game by tapping into the guidance of the team's experienced running backs. Aside from being able to work with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has high hopes for what Rodriguez can bring to the team.

"This is a guy that Eric was very high on," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's a guy that Eric thinks will most certainly have a role for us on the offensive side. Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants. And so we're pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him, too as well. So, we thought we got a lot of value here."