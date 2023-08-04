Training camp notebook, Day 9 | Practice gets chippy to end Week 2

The Washington Commanders' offense and defense have been pitted against each other for the better part of two weeks now, and they're ready to see another team on the other side of the ball.

How can we tell? Practice was a bit chippy on Day 9 of training camp for most of the morning. Whether it was Nick Gates throwing a football at Phidarian Mathis, Chase Young mouthing off to the offense during drills or Terry McLaurin getting upset during 11-on-11 drills, there was clear tension between the two groups.

Obviously, coach Ron Rivera and his staff do not condone such behavior. It takes away the valuable time they have on the field to improve each day. However, Rivera was not surprised to see the hostility.

"I expected it to be exactly what it was," Rivera said. "This is our ninth practice, our fifth on in a row, and quite honestly, I kind of felt that was going to happen … I would be disappointed if we weren't chippy."

Rivera likes to see the team building grit and toughness, and the players know both are part of the game. Benjamin St-Juste said as much after practice, adding that he believes both traits can help bring out the best of everyone.

What Rivera doesn't like is when things go too far, and players lose their poise. That happened a couple of times in practice, and the immaturity showed, Rivera said, and he wants the players to handle that better.

Rivera wants Friday's practice to be a learning opportunity for everyone.

"When you're tired, when you get hot and get frustrated and things aren't going your way, you gotta bounce back," Rivera said.