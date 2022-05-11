News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Cole Turner adds another dimension to Commanders' TE room

May 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

It isn't hard for Cole Turner to stand out among the rest of the Washington Commanders' draft class with his long, curly locks or the fact that he towers over people with his 6-foot-6 frame.

It also doesn't help that the offensive coaches keep gushing over how much he's going to bring to the offense.

"Cole Turner is gonna 'wow' a lot of guys just because of his athleticism," Ron Rivera said during rookie minicamp.

It's similar to how most have spoken about the former Nevada tight end, who was a strong red zone target for the Wolfpack with 19 touchdowns in his final two seasons. Turner credits that success to his background as a receiver, and it's what has Scott Turner so excited about what he can bring to the position.

"He's a guy that can get down the field, and he's a big target," Scott told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson.

Related Links

For someone who became so important to Nevada's offense -- the Wolfpack has boasted a Top 3 unit in the Mountain West for the last two seasons -- it's surprising that Turner has only been a tight end for two seasons. He wrapped up his high school career by leading the state of Oregon with 76 receptions for 1,325 yards.

After quiet freshman and sophomore seasons with Nevada, Turner made the switch to tight end and saw his production explode. In his first two seasons, Turner had six catches for 88 yards; once he made the transition, he accounted for a combined 1,283 yards in 2020 and 2021.

"This is a dynamic pass catcher," Rivera said. "He's played in a spread style offense. He's a guy that's a big target, he's got a tremendous catch radius, runs good routes and knows how to separate at the right time."

PHOTOS | Rookie Minicamp

Check out the top shots from the Washington Commanders' three-day rookie minicamp (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Rookie Camp 001
1 / 65
Rookie Camp 067
2 / 65
Rookie Camp 063
3 / 65
Rookie Camp 060
4 / 65
Rookie Camp 068
5 / 65
Rookie Camp 069
6 / 65
Rookie Camp 066
7 / 65
Rookie Camp 064
8 / 65
Rookie Camp 062
9 / 65
Rookie Camp 058
10 / 65
Rookie Camp 061
11 / 65
Rookie Camp 057
12 / 65
Rookie Camp 059
13 / 65
Rookie Camp 056
14 / 65
Rookie Camp 055
15 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 054
16 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 050
17 / 65
Rookie Camp 052
18 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 051
19 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 053
20 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 046
21 / 65
Rookie Camp 045
22 / 65
Rookie Camp 048
23 / 65
Rookie Camp 044
24 / 65
Rookie Camp 047
25 / 65
Rookie Camp 049
26 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 039
27 / 65
Rookie Camp 043
28 / 65
Rookie Camp 037
29 / 65
Rookie Camp 042
30 / 65
Rookie Camp 041
31 / 65
Rookie Camp 038
32 / 65
Rookie Camp 036
33 / 65
Rookie Camp 040
34 / 65
Rookie Camp 035
35 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 033
36 / 65
Rookie Camp 034
37 / 65
Rookie Camp 032
38 / 65
Rookie Camp 027
39 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 029
40 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 031
41 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 028
42 / 65
Emilee Fails
Rookie Camp 020
43 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 019
44 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 021
45 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 022
46 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 018
47 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 013
48 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 017
49 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 014
50 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 016
51 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 015
52 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 011
53 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 006
54 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 012
55 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 004
56 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 010
57 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 007
58 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 003
59 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 002
60 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 009
61 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 005
62 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 024
63 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 023
64 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Rookie Camp 025
65 / 65
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The experience Turner gained as a receiver helps in that area. "I've been catching balls ever since I first stepped on a football field," Turner said during rookie minicamp, so working in space and using his size to his advantage has always been second nature to him.

"I think it helps just being able to see coverage," Turner said of his receiver background. "It's something that I've always seen. Winning one-on-one matchups, it's easier to beat linebackers and safeties one-on-one…instead of playing corners, where that's their main job."

It also helps against footwork. Turner was normally matched up against defenders who were smaller and quicker than him, so he had to match that speed.

"I think I kept that same mindset moving to tight end," he said.

Clearly, a lot of the traits Turner used as a receiver translated to tight end, and the Commanders' coaches got to see that first hand in a private workout. The biggest area that stood out, though, was his immense catch radius.

"He can adjust, he can go get the ball up over his head," Scott Turner said. "He can lay out for it and adjust behind him. He just has a feel for running routes, because that's what he did."

That's exactly why Rivera named Turner as the most intriguing member of the Commanders' eight-player class.

"You saw this trim in his catch radius from a tight end," Rivera said. "And so that's what's very intriguing about this and I'm not saying he is, but he reminded me of [Former Carolina Panthers tight end] Greg Olson when the ball was in his area and he was covered."

With Turner, the Commanders have a versatile group of tight ends who can fill any role, although Logan Thomas’ return from injury is still undetermined. If he's not ready for a Week 1 debut, that could mean Turner will need to use that ability as a pass-catcher more often than expected.

Turner won't be shying away from that possibility, either.

"When you need a catch…in a contested situation, you come to me," Turner said. "So I love that part of my game."

Related Content

news

Logan Paulsen explains why Jahan Dotson's route running is so special

Paulsen breaks down his discussion with Ron Rivera on what makes Dotson stand out as a route-runner.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Tennessee Titans

Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Tennessee Titans.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner provides update on Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | New York Giants

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

2022 division breakdown | AFC South

Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. Next up is the AFC South.

news

5 things to know about Christian Holmes

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their 2022 draft class by taking Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes in the seventh round.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Dallas Cowboys

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Logan Paulsen breaks down Jahan Dotson comparisons to Steve Smith, DeSean Jackson

Paulsen and Ron Rivera looks at film on how Dotson's skillset stacks up against Smith and Jackson

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Holcomb 'took a huge step forward'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

news

2022 division breakdown | NFC East

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. First up is the NFC East.

Advertising