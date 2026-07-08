Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Rams, who are coming to Northwest Stadium with a talented offense.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 8

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Northwest Stadium

Individual stats leaders

Passing Yards -- QB Matthew Stafford (4,707)

Passing TDs -- QB Matthew Stafford (46)

Rushing Yards -- RB Kyren Williams (1,252)

Rushing TDs -- RB Kyren Williams (10)

Receiving Yards -- WR Puka Nacua (1,715)

Receiving TDs -- WR Davante Adams (14)

Tackles -- LB Nate Landman (132)

Sacks -- LB Byron Young (12)

Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Cobie Durant (3)

Key additions in free agency

CB Jaylen Watson

S Kam Curl

TE Tyler Higbee

LS Joe Cardona

LB Grant Stuard

2026 Draft class

QB Ty Simpson

TE Max Klare

T Keagan Trost

WR CJ Daniels

DT Tim Keenan III

Key questions