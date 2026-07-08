Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.
The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.
Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Rams, who are coming to Northwest Stadium with a talented offense.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 8
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium
Individual stats leaders
- Passing Yards -- QB Matthew Stafford (4,707)
- Passing TDs -- QB Matthew Stafford (46)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Kyren Williams (1,252)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Kyren Williams (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Puka Nacua (1,715)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Davante Adams (14)
- Tackles -- LB Nate Landman (132)
- Sacks -- LB Byron Young (12)
- Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Cobie Durant (3)
Key additions in free agency
- CB Jaylen Watson
- S Kam Curl
- TE Tyler Higbee
- LS Joe Cardona
- LB Grant Stuard
2026 Draft class
- QB Ty Simpson
- TE Max Klare
- T Keagan Trost
- WR CJ Daniels
- DT Tim Keenan III
Key questions
- Can Max Klare emerge as a viable pass-catcher? Klare's college career was a bit turbulent. He had a quiet year with Ohio State, but he showed much more potential during his stint at Purdue. He moves well, runs routes like a modern tight end and has solid hands for the position. The question for the Rams is whether they're getting that version of him or the one that had more than 200 fewer receiving yards with the Buckeyes. The Rams don't necessarily have a need for weapons, but Klare could be another piece that makes the unit even more formidable.
- Will Emmanuel Forbes have a strong second season with the team? The change in scenery certainly seems to have done Forbes some good. After things didn't work out with the Commanders, the Rams claimed him off waivers to finish the 2024 season. In his first full season with the team, Forbes recorded a career-high 18 pass breakups with three interceptions and one forced fumble. The next challenge for Forbes is putting together an encore performance. He's already expressed some anticipation for his first matchup with Washington since being waived, but he'll need to think beyond that game if he wants to get an extension.
- What's Stafford's future? There have been questions about Stafford's future for a while now. He's 38 years old, but he's arguably playing his best football despite dealing with back injuries last season. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, which earned him his first MVP award after 17 seasons. Stafford announced at NFL Honors that he would be coming back for another season, but there are no guarantees on his future after that. The Rams did draft Ty Simpson in the first round, and the ideal situation is for him to sit and learn for 2026. The Rams might be the best team in the league, but Stafford sits at the center of their production. It will be curious to see what that roster looks like when he's gone, whether that's in 2027 or after.