Hail Tales hits | Sam Baugh's passion helped the war effort

Fit young men are sought-after individuals when a nation enters a war, and so it comes with little surprise to learn that nearly 1,000 men with ties to the NFL ended up serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. Halfback Cliff Battles and head coach Ray Flaherty were among the Burgundy & Gold cohort who would go on to trade out their football uniforms for military fatigues during the early to mid-1940s.

As noted in the latest episode of “Hail Tales: Stories from Washington Football History”, had it not been for his true passion in life, Washington quarterback and future Hall of Famer Sam Baugh would have joined this group abroad.

"He decided to report to his cattle ranch because there was something about the livestock that played into the war," Washington historian Mike Richman explained.