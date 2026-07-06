Sonny Styles is maximizing his time to get the most out of his development

Sonny Styles is getting the most out of every second of his rookie year, and it's helping him stand out on the field.

Styles, the Commanders' first-round pick, was one of the top performers during the team's OTAs and minicamp practices. His athleticism and instincts -- two of the qualities that convinced the Commanders to draft him -- were routinely on display, but he also had the feel of a player who had been in the league for years. He was normally in position to make stops in 11-on-11 drills and appeared to hold his own in coverage.

Styles was already expected to be a key contributor as a rookie, but the fact that he appears to be ahead of schedule is an encouraging sign for the defense. And according to him, there isn't anything special to his process.

"When you come in the building, just maximize your time," Styles told "Next Man Up" host Bryan Colbert Jr. "Maximize your time, maximize your intent. It's a certain level of focus."

Styles' intelligence was another reason the Commanders were so interested in him during the draft process. General manager Adam Peters said that Styles had "super impressive football intelligence" that stood out during the team's meetings with him. "He's mature beyond his years," Peters added, and he wants to do what other historically great linebackers have done on the field.

That curiosity and attention to detail led to Styles being one of the best players on Ohio State's defense in 2025, despite having only switched positions from safety two years ago. He recorded 182 tackles in his final two seasons at Ohio State with seven sacks and an interception.

Every NFL rookie goes through a learning curve, but Styles showed few signs of growing pains during the offseason workout program. His comfort in the system highlighted his other more athletic traits, so much so that it made Styles difficult to ignore on the field. Styles said that the Commanders' scheme is similar to what the Buckeyes ran in 2025, which does help with grasping the concepts, but the quick strides have also come from him getting the most out of every meeting and opportunity to learn.

"You can come in the building and just be here, but not really be here mentally," Styles said. "So whenever I'm coming here, I make sure I'm here fully locked in."

That level of focus continues whenever he's not at the team facility, too, which is where he believes more of his progress comes from.

"I make sure I'm putting in the extra time...so that when I step on that field, I'm at my best," Styles said. "I think that's how you maximize it. Whatever you can do outside of the field to make sure you step on the field and you're at your absolute best each and every day, that's what maximizing looks like."

That strategy has worked for Styles, and the coaching staff has taken notice. He even got some reps wearing the green dot signifying him as the primary on-field play caller and handled the responsibility well, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

"I just felt like he has a demeanor that is very much in control, similar to Jayden [Daniels] in that way where above the surface he just has a good demeanor," Quinn said. "You have to really know it to have that where you're not sped up so you can tell he's put the work in to dig in to get into that spot."

Styles still has much to prove, as the linebacker regularly reminds people, but the Commanders are pleased with what they have seen so far. They expected to get a player who could immediately impact their defense, and while it's still early in Styles' development, they're already getting a return on that investment.