Question of the week: What does Santana Moss think of Washington's WR depth?

The Washington Commanders are looking for a bounce back performance from their offense, and they'll need their wide receivers to take a step up to do so.

Terry McLaurin is the clear No. 1 option at the position, but after him, there are several questions about how the rest of the room will shake out. The No. 2 spot is wide open, and there are several players who could fit the role and others in David Blough's new scheme. Analysts Santana Moss, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot broke down the position on one of the most recent "Command Center" podcast episodes, and as one of the franchise's all-time best receivers, Moss had a few thoughts on the group. Here's his assessment on three wideouts and how they could fit into the offense.

Antonio Williams

"Knowing that he can play both outside and inside, I would think with some of the guys and their size and their experience, I would mainly probably see Antonio attack that middle. I think his route running ability is already to the level of some of these guys who have already played at this level. And just showing me that you don't look like that this is new to you ... He ain't scared to go out and compete against these guys. To me -- and we don't know anything; we're just sitting here speculating and assuming -- I'd say he's a slot guy out the gate."

Treylon Burks

"I think if I had to just say if I look at that paper, and I asked any coach in this building by name how they think this guy played...if you tell me that Burks played well this offseason, he would be my No. 2 out the gate. He would be my No. 2 wide receiver because one: he brings size, he brings speed, he brings a gear at that size that a lot of people ain't comfortable checking ... You got a guy with size, leaping ability, the catch radius and can run."

Luke McCaffrey