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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce new 'Spike the Spear' gameday tradition

Sep 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

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New this season, the Commanders are unveiling an exciting tradition at Northwest Stadium as part of The Show called "Spike the Spear." Encompassing live entertainment, special effects, cinematic videos and more, The Show is an 18-minute pregame sequence implemented to help amplify the home-field advantage leading up to kickoff. The ceremonial Spike the Spear moment will take place at the end of The Show, signifying that the battle has begun and officially ushering in the game.

A timeless piece of iconography in Washington franchise history, the spear represents memory and potential. It is both a tool handed down from the past and created with new vision in our present. For decades, the spear was emblazoned on the helmets of men who relentlessly fought for the Burgundy & Gold, players who set a standard and united millions. Today, the spear persists. Its impact carries forward into the world of the Commander. These leaders of warriors step into the arena with a determination to honor what came before them and to forge their own legacy. The spear embodies their courage, ferocity and resilience in that pursuit.

Last season, Washington Legend Darrell Green participated in the first-ever Spike the Spear, setting the tone for the energy and experience around what this moment will become beginning this season.

Throughout the season, the Spike the Spear ritual will include Washington Legends, celebrities and local sports icons with meaningful ties to the Commanders organization and the greater DMV community. The Commanders look forward to welcoming these special guests for the honor of spiking the spear and making this ritual a memorable and enduring part of the gameday experience at Northwest Stadium.

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