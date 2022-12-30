3 keys to Washington getting a win against the Browns at home

3. Have an answer for Nick Chubb and Grant Delpit.

Logan: Grant Delpit's number is one that will be called a lot on Sunday for good and bad reasons. His talent is on display practically every play. He speeds to the football with a reckless abandonment that is fun to watch, as he takes on fullbacks, tight ends and offensive linemen despite his slim stature.

Much like the safeties in Jack Del Rio’s defense, Delpit is asked to play both in the post and at the line of scrimmage. While he has the ability and athleticism to play in coverage, he struggles in coverage situations. The angles, which are sound against the run, get loose in coverage, leading to explosive plays and missed tackles where there could be interceptions or big hits.

This inconsistency in the back end is what makes him a plus and a minus for the Cleveland defense. He seems to be at the center of numerous big plays; against New England, he missed a tackle that led to a huge gain; against the Jets, he took a poor angle on a Joe Flacco pass that led to a touchdown. Compare these misses with the interception against the Saints or the numerous tackles for loss, and he really is a feast or famine type of player.