Practice report | Gibson out, Curl questionable vs. Browns

Running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out for the Washington Commanders' New Year's Day matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Gibson, who was pulled out of last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers with foot and knee sprains, missed practice all week. Coach Ron Rivera said earlier in the week that there was "not a lot of concern," but the team would need to see how he got through his treatments before deciding if he would be available for Sunday.

Gibson will be missed against a Cleveland defense that has averaged giving up 134.3 rushing yards per game. Just as he did in the closing minutes of the 49ers game, it is expected that Jonathan Williams will complement Brian Robinson Jr., who had 243 yards on the ground in December. The team has kept three running backs on the game day roster all season, and Jaret Patterson is able to be elevated from the practice squad.

Safety Kamren Curl was on the field all week after missing last week with an ankle injury but will be questionable for Sunday. The defense faced the challenge of containing the 49ers' offense on Christmas Eve without Curl. George Kittle scored two of San Francisco's touchdowns and amassed 120 yards on six receptions.

Curl's services would be of use this week as well, particularly when it comes to helping contain Nick Chubb, who is third in rushing yards this season. What's more, Benjamin St-Juste is also questionable with an ankle injury, so the Commanders will need their secondary to be as close to full strength as possible.

The Commanders will be down a pass-rusher, as James Smith-Williams is dealing with a concussion, but the team was pleased with the production it got from Chase Young, who played twice as many snaps (30) as expected. And according to Rivera, the Commanders are expecting more from him.

"The expectation is to see if he can go a little bit more," Rivera said. "I think we'll put a little bit more on him in terms of playing him earlier in the downs, playing him a few more reps in a row before we rotate him out. I'm pretty excited and anxious to continue to watch him develop."

Jon Bostic has been placed on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury, ending his season. Other players like Andrew Norwell, Shaka Toney and Robinson were listed on the injury report throughout the week but will be active this weekend.