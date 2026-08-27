Hail mail | Thoughts on the offensive line and more

So, when the Commanders' offensive line said their performance against the Ravens in their joint practice wasn't up to their standard, we should remember that Cosmi was sick; Paul and Coleman are still getting used to playing together; sixth-round pick Matt Gulbin was working with Daniels more than he ever has; and Julian Good-Jones was playing right guard -- a position he hasn't played all camp -- leaving Conerly to adjust to working with a new player on the fly. Oh, and by the way, they didn't plan for a talented defensive line, because teams are more focused on themselves this time of year. This is not an excuse, but rather a partial explanation for why things were out of sync.

Now, on to the center position and the depth. Quinn said they need to figure out the center position, and I would echo that sentiment. I'm not going to negatively criticize anyone here, but I think it's fair to say that it was not in the Commanders' plans for Julian Good-Jones to be the starting center. They like Nick Allegretti for his physicality and intelligence, and I think those traits will help elevate the entire group when he's on the field. I also believe he will help elevate the play of Paul and Cosmi. He probably won't help Paul in the same way that Tunsil helped him, but working with an experienced player like Allegretti is going to be a benefit.

However, Allegretti is obviously not on the field right now, which has left the Commanders to deal with players who have less league experience. I expect the Commanders will look at their options once roster cuts occur this weekend. In theory, there will be about 32 centers on the market, and the Commanders can determine whether one of those players can help elevate the room. I hesitate to point out specific players because that wouldn't be fair to the players themselves, and I, like every other team reporter around the league, have been more concentrated on the team I cover, so I couldn't give you a completely educated answer. Also, there are surprise cuts every year, and that would obviously change the evaluation process.

This might be the longest answer I've ever provided, and if you've made it this far, congratulations. If not, and you're just scrolling to the end, let me give you the TL;DR version: yes, I expect the Commanders will look at possible upgrades to the offensive line, but I don't agree with the notion that offensive line isn't "passable." I think there's a lot to like about the starting group, and two negative plays in a preseason game and a performance in a joint practice that requires multiple levels of context isn't going to change that opinion.