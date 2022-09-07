Practice report | Ron Rivera 'fired up' for Commanders can be in 2022

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said it best during his Wednesday press conference: "We're back to football with real consequences."

"You really find out who's stepping up. That's what's exciting because you want to see where you are."

Training camp eventually felt like one long practice that lasted the entire month of August, but there is an undeniably different energy surrounding the team as it enters Week 1. It will culminate with a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, a game in which the Commanders are currently favored by 2.5 points.

Rivera admitted the Commanders don't know a lot about who they could be in 2022 because of injuries that have limited certain playmakers, but he sounds excited to find out.

"I'm fired up about who we can be," he said.

Things do seem to be aligning in Washington's favor with less than four days before kickoff. The team is trending towards getting all of their tight ends back healthy, and Rivera highlighted how pleased he is with the talent at guard.

The players are also amped for the season to finally begin, and it carried over into today's practice.

"I thought today's practice was very spirited, had a good tempo, a lot of sharp crispness already, something that we hope to carry on as we practice the next couple of days and getting ready for Sunday."

Washington made several moves to prepare itself for a leap forward in 2022, and that includes bringing in a new quarterback and surrounding him with weapons. Sunday's game will offer the first real glimpse at how those moves will pay off.