Commanders select DE Javontae Jean-Baptise with the 222nd pick 

The Washington Commanders have selected Notre Dame DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste with the 222nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jean-Baptiste (6-foot-5, 239 pounds) was a consistent contributor at Ohio State for four seasons before moving to Notre Dame for his final collegiate campaign. During 2023, the defensive end started 12 out of 13 games and led the team in both tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5).

"After a five-year run at Ohio State with modest production, Jean-Baptiste's Notre Dame tape has put him in position to become a developmental Day 3 draft pick," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He'll need to hit the weights to improve his anchor, but he has the footwork and agility to slide off of block sustain and make tackles."

After the Commanders moved on from Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season, head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters started addressing the gaps at defensive end by signing Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Cleland Farrell and Efe Obada during free agency. It's important to point out though that all of those except Armstrong are on one-year deals.