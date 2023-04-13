Daron Payne shows love for staff members who helped him earn contract extension

Payne's first stop was the place where he perhaps spends the most time besides the practice field during the regular season: the weight room. Head of strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart, assistant strength and conditioning coach Kavan Latham, director of player performance Brett Nenaber and assistant strength and conditioning coach/nutritionist Jake Sankal were all going about their day, but as soon as they noticed Payne walk in the room, they all broke out in applause.

After a couple jokes about giving Payne their Venmo accounts, they let him know how much they appreciated him for all the work he had put in with them over the last five seasons.

"Man, we were so happy for you, bro, for real," Englehart told Payne. "You got paid, bruh."

After a brief stop at the training room, where he was congratulated by assistant athletic trainer Masahiro Takahagi, director of rehabilitation/physical therapist Jeff Ruiz, assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist Lindsay Gately and Sam Cosmi, Payne moved on to the equipment room, where he "probably bugs these guys more than I should."