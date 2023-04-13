News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Daron Payne shows love for staff members who helped him earn contract extension

Apr 13, 2023 at 01:41 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

03132023 Payne Extension EF0001 (1)
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

Daron Payne was all smiles as he perused the halls of the Washington Commanders' facility. Securing a long-term future and acquiring well-earned generational wealth tends to brighten people's spirits.

Payne made a proclamation to the Commanders after they decided to wait a year on giving him a contract extension prior to the 2022 season: he was going to show them why he deserved to wear the Burgundy & Gold for the foreseeable future. One year later, Payne kept his word by tying the franchise record for sacks by an interior defensive tackle.

Payne knows there are a lot of people who have helped him get to this point in his career, and after he signed the deal that officially signed his extension, he spent some time thanking each of them for all they have helped him accomplish.

"Everybody in here helps me do my job at a high level on Sundays," Payne said on the latest episode of "Commanders Log." "I'm very appreciative of it."

Payne's first stop was the place where he perhaps spends the most time besides the practice field during the regular season: the weight room. Head of strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart, assistant strength and conditioning coach Kavan Latham, director of player performance Brett Nenaber and assistant strength and conditioning coach/nutritionist Jake Sankal were all going about their day, but as soon as they noticed Payne walk in the room, they all broke out in applause.

After a couple jokes about giving Payne their Venmo accounts, they let him know how much they appreciated him for all the work he had put in with them over the last five seasons.

"Man, we were so happy for you, bro, for real," Englehart told Payne. "You got paid, bruh."

After a brief stop at the training room, where he was congratulated by assistant athletic trainer Masahiro Takahagi, director of rehabilitation/physical therapist Jeff Ruiz, assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist Lindsay Gately and Sam Cosmi, Payne moved on to the equipment room, where he "probably bugs these guys more than I should."

"But I always take care of them, and they always take care of me," Payne said. "So, I appreciate everyone around here."

Related Links

And as he embraced co-equipment managers Drew Curls and Justin Brooks, he joked that they were going to get four more years of him asking for extra cleats, shirts and sweats.

"I'm back bugging you guys every day, if not harder just 'cause I know that I'm gonna be here longer," Payne said with a smile.

Payne proved that he was one of the best defensive tackles in football last season by padding the stats and reaching career-highs. On top of his 11.5 sacks, Payne recorded 64 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a safety.

All the help Payne got in the weight room, training room and from the equipment staff during his breakout performance might seem minute, but they all mattered to him. He got the glory on the field, but he wanted to remind all of them that they played a significant role in making it happen.

Check out the full episode of "Commanders Log," at 7 p.m. and the Season 2 debut and episode from Season 1, on the "Commanders Log" page, HERE.

Related Content

news

10 sixth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 193 and No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

Commanders will 'lean on' Jacoby Brissett's experience in QB room

And with 48 career starts, Brissett brings a healthy amount of experience to the Commanders' quarterback room. Whether he starts a game or not in 2023, the Commanders plan to take advantage of his insight.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into the possibilities for the Commanders on Day 3

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

news

Paulsen's prospects | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Over the next few weeks, Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. We'll start at the tackle position, specifically with Tennessee's Darnell Wright.

news

10 seventh-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mike Tannenbaum has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

news

Wake Up Washington | Engram says Dotson has 'big play ability'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 10, 2023.

news

Bobby Engram praises Dotson's rookie season, wants to help WR take step forward in Year 2

Dotson has already shown that he is a step or two ahead of where other rookie wideouts might be in their development with his hands, route running and overall approach to the game. Engram's job is to help Dotson build on those traits and make strides in his development in Year 2.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'Like nothing else in the world'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 7, 2023.

news

Commanders players reflect on 2022 season, gear up for future

In the first episode of "Commanders Log," the players take a look back on the resiliency and unity that they displayed last season.

news

Paulsen's prospects | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Over the next few weeks, Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. We'll start at the cornerback position, specifically with Maryland's Deonte Banks.

Advertising