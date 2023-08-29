Commanders release initial 2023 53-man roster

Notable cuts

Nolan Laufenburg, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Alex Akingbulu, Aaron Monteiro, Mason Brooks

Takeaways: The Commanders made a point to restructure the offensive line this offseason. Players like Cosmi were moved to different positions, free agents like Gates were brought in to stabilize others, and players like Stromberg were drafted to plan for the team's future.

And while there are questions that still exist about the group as a whole, the new version of the offensive line showed improvement in camp. One of the biggest examples of that growth has been the chemistry between Wylie and Cosmi, who work together well on double teams and pass off blitzes with seamless effort at times.

"Andrew is my guy, we've gelled," Cosmi said. "It's a great connection between me and him. We're on the same page and in this short amount of time, which is hard to do. So being able to have him and him knowing this offense like he does, it just helps us be better and grow."

Left guard was the only position that saw true competition between Charles and Paul, and the two battled for the spot all the way to the final preseason game. For now, it looks like Charles has claimed the role, as his quickness and strength are why the team gave him the first crack at being the starter at the beginning of camp. But Rivera also liked what he saw from Paul and still believes in his future.

"If they continue to practice the way they are, we probably have to figure a way out on how we can play them both," Rivera said of Charles and Paul. "They both are stout, powerful young men and they're both smart young football players."

The hope is that the Commanders can avoid the injury problems at the position that have plagued them for the past two seasons, but if not, they have backup options like Lucas, Stromberg and Scott to round out the position.