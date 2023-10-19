Five things to know about the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders are heading to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in their second NFC East matchup of the season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' next opponents.

1. Their starting QB remains unknown.

Regarding their lineup for this Sunday's matchup at MetLife Stadium, there's still a blinking unanswered question: Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones has been recovering from a neck injury since the Giants' game against the Miami Dolphins, and his recovery time has been in the air. He failed to practice last week and didn't play in the Giant's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but there's yet to be an update from the team on if he'll make an appearance in this Sunday's game.

Last week, the Giants pulled in Taylor, who had a fair game with 200 yards on 36 completions. However, a few critical mistakes cost the Giants several opportunities that could've made a difference in a 14-9 loss.

Jones was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, so the Giants haven't completely ruled out the possibility of him playing on Sunday. Jones has been a problem with his arm and legs in previous matchups with Washington, so the Commanders will need to prepare as if they could see either him or Taylor.