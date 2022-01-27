Gary Clark made a promise that fueled him to Super Bowl glory

Anyone who played with Gary Clark knew it was a bad idea to slack off around the four-time Pro Bowler. If he saw someone who wasn't playing up to expectations, he was going to call them out for it.

Back in 1986, Clark had to call himself out for dropping a pass on a wide-open route in the NFC Championship game that he feels would have led to a touchdown. Washington went on to lose to the New York Giants, 17-0, and Clark was haunted by what could have happened if he had managed to hold onto the ball.

It was the worst feeling Clark had ever experienced, and as tears poured down his face after the defeat, he made a promise to himself:

"If I ever get the opportunity to come back, we're not gonna lose that freaking football game, and I'm not going to be the reason why we lose."

Spoiler alert: he did, and he wasn't.