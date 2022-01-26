30 years later, Joe Gibbs' attention to detail is still one-of-a-kind

Brad Edwards had heard the stories. He knew that if you needed to find Joe Gibbs or his coaches at 2 a.m. for some reason, all you would need to do was head to Washington's facility. They would be there, hard at work, preparing for the upcoming game.

Edwards, one of Washington's defensive backs from 1990-93, often wondered, fairly, "What could they be meeting about?" Most of their conversations, it turned out, were focused on one question, "What if?" For a coach like Gibbs, the unknown factors carried as much weight as the real ones, if not more so.

"They would come in and have these overly simplistic adjustments, almost like they're drawing in the sand," Edwards said. "And it would be the exact thing that needed to happen."

It's a taste of what it was like to play under Gibbs, and the three Super Bowls he won using that coaching style sweep the legs out from under any argument against it. The attention to detail, his philosophies and the care put into the team all came with the Gibbs package, and it earned his players' respect. Thirty years later, his approach is still one-of-a-kind to them.