HailMail: 2016 Giants Week

Cravens has missed the last two games with an upper arm injury, but Gruden said the team could put him at safety if Whitner Sr. is unable to play.

"That's something we'll have to wait and see," Gruden said. "We have got to get him healthy first – it's a moot point if he doesn't get healthy. We have got to wait and see how he's doing tomorrow, see if he has got more mobility in that arm. We'll just take it day-by-day and see how he's doing and then try to see where he is mentally. We know he can play dime linebacker, which is good, so we have a spot for him there. But we would like to see what he can do at safety – see how much he can learn and see where he is from a mental standpoint."

While Cravens didn't participate in any practice sessions last week, the 21-year-old watch the defensive backs go through individual drills instead of the inside linebackers.

The Redskins have tried to challenge Cravens in terms of what he can do on the field and how much he can take on with different positions and situations. So far he's "handled it extremely well."