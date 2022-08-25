Hail Mail | Looking at Dax Milne's punt return ability and Jeff Zgonina's combine metrics

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

That alone should get people excited. Let's keep that energy going in this week's edition of Hail Mail. Here's what Commanders fans want to know.

-- Terry B.: Is Taylor Heinicke in the plans to be a solid backup? Most teams now scramble to make sure they have a solid backup. He is still young and can grow into the role.

Taylor Heinicke is still in the plans to be the Commanders' backup. He knows the offensive system better than most on the team, and the tweaks he has made to his arm strength this past offseason have flashed over the past month. There is a good chance that Washington keeps three quarterbacks with Sam Howell on the roster, but the rookie is largely viewed as a developmental project and will need time to grow before he is ready to help the team. Until then, Howell is firmly set as third quarterback on the depth chart with Heinicke as the primary backup.

John G.: Do you think the Commanders will add another receiver?