Hail Mail | Assessing depth at DE and an update on the O-Line

-- Conor H.: JSW vs. Toohill vs. Obada – will all three make the final 53-man roster? Who will play the most?

One of these questions is easier to answer than the other. First, with the way things are set up now, I think all three players make the 53-man roster. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill have flashed at various points throughout camp, and Efe Obada has been praised by Ron Rivera for his growth. Obada can also play in the interior, which is an asset that Rivera likes. As for how much each play, I think that will depend on when Chase Young comes back. The fact that Young is on the PUP list creates some interesting roster decisions at defensive end, but if I had to guess, my vote would be Smith-Williams.

-- Jerome J.: Now that the season has started and all the grouping is starting to take form, where do you think our TE group ranking will be at the end of the year? (PSA I really think close to the bottom because if all of the injuries)