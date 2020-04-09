HailMail: Goodbye Free Agency, Hello NFL Draft

If Chase Young is the pick, what will that defensive rotation look like? Who starts? - @Mr_Reynolds81

While we do not know for sure, I assume Young and 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat will start at defensive end with 2011 first-round pick Ryan Kerrigan playing plenty of snaps as well. Ryan Anderson, who was often used as a pass-rusher in the Redskins' 3-4 defense last year, seems to fit better at outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's 4-3 scheme.

At defensive tackle, I'm not going to pretend like I know which two will start between 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen, 2018 first-round pick Daron Payne and veteran stalwart Matt Ioannidis. Just know they'll be in constant rotation, with recently re-signed Caleb Brantley and Tim Settle serving as solid depth pieces.

That being said, I would not worry about who starts. The best part about this scenario is that the Redskins would have six quality starters competing for four spots, making for intense competition and unprecedented depth in the trenches.

If the Redskins take Chase Young (which they should) with the second pick, in what order would you place the following needs for the rest of the draft: CB, WR, TE and offensive line? -- Wayne A.

If you asked me this before Rivera's video conference, I would have said that tight end is the biggest draft need, followed by wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. But then Rivera expressed optimism about newcomers Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers. He also shot down the the notion that the Redskins will definitely target a tight end.

"Well it is a position we like. Can we target them? Yeah we could. But we also feel that there are some other positions in this draft that are available that would really fit some needs for us as well."

Equipped with this information, I'm changing course. Wide receiver will be the Redskins' No. 1 priority come draft time, and there are oodles of promising possibilities. Jeremiah told Redskins.com at the NFL Scouting Combine that the wide receiver position goes "infinitely deep," and he backed up that claim by including nine of them in his latest top-50 prospects list. In John Clayton's latest mock draft, he predicted seven wideouts to go in the first round and nine to be selected among the first 34 picks.

With their third-round selection (66th overall), Washington could have its choice between USC's Michael PIttman Jr., Boise State's John Hightower, Notre Dame's Chase Claypool and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards. Other wide receivers could also fall based on the volume of solid pass-catchers.

What are some positions on the team that you think Ron is comfortable with already and will not address in the Draft? Corner being my guess. -- @BurgNetworkPod

The Redskins seem most comfortable with their first-round filled defensive front, and if Young was not available at No. 2, there's a good chance they would stayed away from defensive linemen all together. But Young is there, and he's the overwhelming favorite to join the burgundy and gold.

Running back is another position that appears to be set. The Redskins parted ways with Chris Thompson, but they still have Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love and Josh Ferguson and signed Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic during free agency. Normally, teams do not carry more than four running backs on the active roster.