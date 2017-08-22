HailMail: How Will Running Game Reps Shake Out?

But Kelley came into his second year leaner and with an entire offseason working with the starting offense. He lost around five pounds but gained some muscle mass due to a changed diet in which he cooked for himself more and went to fast food restaurants less.

"I've seen a lot of progress from Rob. Confidence, number one, and knowledge of the system," Gruden said. "He's done a nice job, really. I think he only had a couple carries [against the Ravens], didn't get a very good look either carry and he had one catch. But watching him out here, I think he's got great vision and he's got [a] very low center of gravity, he's hard to bring down with the first guy. I haven't really seen the first guy bring him down very often, which is good. I like where he's at. He's another one of those second-year guys that has really improved."

Back to Perine for a minute, though, as the coaches see potential in him as well.

Shortly after the Redskins drafted Perine in April, Gruden said that the running back split during game days would include the 21-year-old getting his share of carries. Offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh also noted that Washington will ride the "hot hand" at running back.