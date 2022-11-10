Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest have become valuable duo for Commanders defense

What has not changed has been Curl's proficiency against the run. He is second on the team in tackles, and he has a missed tackle rate of just 2.3%. He also has 16 "stops," which is a PFF metric uses to determine when a tackle constitutes a "failure" for the offense.

"He's a kind of a calming influence on the group, I think," Del Rio said. "He's so reliable and his communication is so strong."

That presence is why it was an easy decision for Del Rio to make Curl the primary play-caller on the field while Cole Holcomb recovers from a foot injury. Until Holcomb returns, it looks like that will be the plan going forward.

"He's the guy we want to have on the field all the time," Del Rio said. "He's bright, and he handled it. He was excellent. So I mean, it was an easy choice for those reasons."

And to see the effect Curl and Forrest have had on the defense, just look at the stats from recent weeks. The Commanders have held opponents to less than 200 passing yards four times in the past five games, and the defense has limited running backs to less than 100 rushing yards four times in nine games.

Not all of that success comes from them, but it is an indication of how their contributions can help the defense.