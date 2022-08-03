Training Camp Notebook | Curtis Samuel suits up, Cole Turner establishes chemistry with Carson Wentz

It's become a regular occurrence for Carson Wentz to look fifth-round pick Cole Turner’s way when drills are near the red zone.
That's because the tight end normally finds a way to make catches in the end zone.
Turner (6-foot-6) told reporters after practice that he's done a good job of cutting down on mental mistakes so far during the Washington Commanders' training camp. It's shown up on the field, too, as he's flashed at several points throughout the first seven practices.
It helps that Turner has been spending a lot of extra time with Wentz to get in sync.
"He talks to me a lot about stuff outside of football," Turner said. "So I think we've kind of built a little bit of a chemistry off the field, and it's translated on the field."
Wentz remembers every single play, Turner said, and he will discuss it with his teammates on the sideline. He provides tips on how he would like the route to be run by the pass-catcher, which has been helpful as Turner learns the offense.
It's not all about football, though. There was a moment today where Wentz and Turner were chatting on the sideline. Turner doesn't remember what the exchange was, but he's sure it was something funny.
"He's a jokester, so it's good to be around him," Turner said with a laugh.
Here are some of the other observations from Day 7 of camp.
-- After missing yesterday's practice, Curtis Samuel was back in the lineup and in full pads. There were plenty of reporters huddled around the receivers' individual drills to examine how Samuel moves, and he did not disappoint. He was quick, agile and ran clean routes. He made a few nice grabs while working with the quarterbacks, but he didn't participate in one-on-one drills. He was back in the lineup for 11-on-11 drills and had a couple grabs near the end of practice. He saw a little contact on both grabs and looked fine after the plays.
-- While Samuel did not participate in one-on-ones, the rest of the receivers were out trying to make plays against the defensive backs. Terry McLaurin started things off again, this time working against William Jackson III with Jackson forcing the incompletion. First-round pick Jahan Dotson got some work against Benjamin St-Juste, but the cornerback got the better of the rookie. Dotson got another opportunity later in the drill against Jackson and made a leaping grab against the veteran.
-- Here are a couple more receivers who flashed during one-on-ones: Cam Sims made a catch near the right sideline, and the former undrafted free agent has yet to lose a matchup in the drill. Dax Milne has continued to shine and be reliable throughout practice and could make the case to sneak onto the roster for the second time in as many seasons.
-- William Bradley-King had a batted down pass while working with the second group of defensive linemen, swatting the ball back in Taylor Heinicke’s face. The defensive end position, particularly the back end of the position, has needed to step up with Chase Young still on the PUP list. Ron Rivera has been confident in Bradley-King and the rest of depth at the position, and plays like that are why he's comfortable with giving them snaps while Young recovers.
-- There were a few impressive pass breakups during 11-on-11 drills. Danny Johnson slapped the ball away from Alex Erickson, who did have a step on Johnson near the left sideline. A similar play happened with Cole Holcomb. Wentz had an open receiver near the middle of the field, but the linebacker got just enough of the ball to alter the pass to earn an incompletion.
-- All three quarterbacks ended the day on a strong note. Most of the passes were near the line of scrimmage, but they delivered on-target passes to their teammates. They also got a chance to extend the field with Wentz opening one session with a 15-yard strike to McLaurin. And the best part about the day: no interceptions.
-- At the end of practice, a handful of players from the Washington Spirit spent some time with Tress Way and Joey Slye for a kicking competition. Way, Slye and the Spirit players tried to kick a soccer ball through the uprights for a field goal, and then the Spirit players tried their hand at kicking a field goal with a football.