Training Camp Notebook | Curtis Samuel suits up, Cole Turner establishes chemistry with Carson Wentz

It's become a regular occurrence for Carson Wentz to look fifth-round pick Cole Turner’s way when drills are near the red zone.

That's because the tight end normally finds a way to make catches in the end zone.

Turner (6-foot-6) told reporters after practice that he's done a good job of cutting down on mental mistakes so far during the Washington Commanders' training camp. It's shown up on the field, too, as he's flashed at several points throughout the first seven practices.

It helps that Turner has been spending a lot of extra time with Wentz to get in sync.

"He talks to me a lot about stuff outside of football," Turner said. "So I think we've kind of built a little bit of a chemistry off the field, and it's translated on the field."

Wentz remembers every single play, Turner said, and he will discuss it with his teammates on the sideline. He provides tips on how he would like the route to be run by the pass-catcher, which has been helpful as Turner learns the offense.

It's not all about football, though. There was a moment today where Wentz and Turner were chatting on the sideline. Turner doesn't remember what the exchange was, but he's sure it was something funny.

"He's a jokester, so it's good to be around him," Turner said with a laugh.