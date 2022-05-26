William Jackson confident in growth from Commanders' secondary

It's true that last year presented its share of challenges, particularly when there were new faces in the secondary. Both Jackson and McCain had solid resumes with the Bengals and Dolphins, respectively, but Jackson was more accustomed to a man scheme -- Washington runs more zone coverage -- and interaction on the practice field was limited for most of the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson and the secondary did improve, but it took until the Week 10 win against the Buccaneers for everything to click. Even then, it still wasn't ideal. Washington finished the year giving up 254.9 yards through the air per game, which was 29th in the league and a far cry from the 191 average in 2020.

Things already feel better to Jackson in the Commanders' first week of OTAs, and the zone concepts aren't foreign to him anymore. There's more trust between Jackson and the rest of the secondary that everyone can handle their responsibilities.