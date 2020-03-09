Lowe's Hosts Fourth and Final Do-It-Yourself Workshop at FedExField

On March 3rd, Redskins Salute hosted twenty-five service members and military spouses at FedExField for our fourth and final Lowe's Home Improvement Workshop. Beginning at 10 AM, the military members and spouses met in the Deleon Lounge, where they enjoyed a Wegmans breakfast and an introduction by Lowe's Hero's.
With the help of Lowe's Home Improvement and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, military members and their spouses spent an hour learning drywall and spackling techniques that will be useful in their everyday lives. This included project planning, preparation, and cleanup afterwards. The workshop concluded with a tour of FedExField and participants walked away with Redskins Salute SWAG and a do-it-yourself drywall kit
Additionally, attendees were pleased to learn more about both the Lowe's and Redskins' planned military initiatives for the upcoming season. Lowe's has made it a priority to hire military members, spouses, and veterans for almost 75 years. These employees can be seen wearing camo vests in every Lowe's location in the country!
Redskins Salute thanks the Lowe's Hero's and the USO for their time given to conduct these four workshops. It has been great to engage with the military community while also making a lasting impact. We look forward to building on these successes for the rest of 2020!