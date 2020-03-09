Lowe's Hosts Fourth and Final Do-It-Yourself Workshop at FedExField

On March 3rd, Redskins Salute hosted twenty-five service members and military spouses at FedExField for our fourth and final Lowe's Home Improvement Workshop. Beginning at 10 AM, the military members and spouses met in the Deleon Lounge, where they enjoyed a Wegmans breakfast and an introduction by Lowe's Hero's.

With the help of Lowe's Home Improvement and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, military members and their spouses spent an hour learning drywall and spackling techniques that will be useful in their everyday lives. This included project planning, preparation, and cleanup afterwards. The workshop concluded with a tour of FedExField and participants walked away with Redskins Salute SWAG and a do-it-yourself drywall kit