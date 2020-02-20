Lowe's Hosts Third Do-It-Yourself Workshop at FedExField

With the help of Lowe's Home Improvement and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, the Washington Redskins hosted twenty-five service members and military spouses at FedExField on February 17th for the third of four Home Improvement Workshops of the 2019-2020 season. Beginning at 1 PM, twenty-five military members and spouses met at the FedExField Deleon Lounge, where they enjoyed breakfast by Wegmans and opening remarks by the Lowe's Hero's.
All Lowe's Hero's leading the event hail from Lowe's Store #3256, the only Lowe's retail location in Washington, DC. At every location throughout the country, Lowe's has made it a priority to hire military members, spouses, and veterans for almost 75 years. These employees can be seen wearing camo vests in every Lowe's location indicating that they have served. Lowe's has a strong and passionate military background which was evident throughout the event.
The hour-long workshop featured some unique personalities that made it a very enjoyable and productive day. Participants learned new techniques for how to paint a wall, trim, and ceilings – including tips on project planning, paint preparation, and cleanup afterwards. Additionally, those in attendance were pleased to learn about both the Lowe's and Redskins military initiatives individually and collaboratively throughout the season
The workshop concluded with a tour of FedExField. All participants walked away with a Redskins Salute SWAG and a do-it-yourself Lowe's Painting Kit. Thanks to all the Lowe's Heroes that gave their time to conduct the workshop and support our military!