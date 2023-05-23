OTA notebook | Sam Howell looks sharp in first reps as QB1

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their first practice of OTAs. Here are some observations from the afternoon.

-- It was the first time we got to see Sam Howell working in Eric Bieniemy’s offense, and he looked the part taking the first team reps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. His arm strength also showed itself in spurts; during individual drills, he rolled out to his right and unloaded a 30-yard shot to Curtis Samuel with a flick of the wrist.

-- Howell looked in command of the offense in the huddle and during plays, but his accuracy stuck out on several occasions. He only had four incompletions combined in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills: one was out of bounds targeting Brian Robinson, but the rest were drops. One of the more impressive passes was to Terry McLaurin with Benjamin St-Juste bearing down on him. Another highlight was a sideline toss to John Bates, who made the snag right before Jartavius Martin could break up the play.