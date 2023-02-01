Meet Crysten Glawe, the Command Force's first-ever Pro Bowl selection

That failure only served to galvanize her. Fast forward to 2023 and Glawe has just finished her sixth season in Washington and her second as team captain. What's more, during the Commanders' Sunday Night Football game against the Giants on Dec. 18, she learned that her teammates had voted her to the Pro Bowl in a surprise on-field moment.

On what she described as a "long but gratifying journey", Glawe has continued to find that what helps her in performing helps her during her day job and vice versa. She approaches her office job with the same mentality and hunger for excellence that she approaches her time in the studio. Performing and working in the corporate world has been an "ironing sharpening iron" situation – they each have had an impact on her work ethic and the way she fine-tunes a craft.

"The standard I hold myself in the studio is the same I hold myself to in my professional job," she said.

However, importantly, the connection between the two is also a matter of balance. For example, when she's stressed in one, she can find solace in the other. No matter the job, that relationship between work and performing is something to which nearly every performer can relate.