Military Appreciation Club Answers The Question: "What Military Branch(es) Have You Served In?"

The results surprised few but the United States Army prevailed with three times as many submissions as any other military branch. The United States Air Force and United States Navy tied for second. The United States Marines followed closely behind, and Semper Paratus to our coasties who fell in last. We're offering a huge shoutout to the few, the strong, the United States Army! We love all of our fans and military branches equally and we can't thank you all enough for having fun with the thread!