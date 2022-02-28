Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders taking in the first round

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

With head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew saying they will explore all options to find the right quarterback for the 2022 season, the position will likely remain a popular pick for analysts in their mock drafts for the next two months.

In fact, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders as the first team to take a quarterback off the board in his latest mock draft, and he's pairing them with Willis.

"You might be surprised that it's Willis, but you really shouldn't be," Kiper wrote. "He was in the QB1 mix all fall before he faded a little bit in the last stretch of the regular season. The more tape I watch of his past two seasons and the more I talk to evaluators in the league, the more I like him."

Willis, a three-star recruit from Roswell, Georgia, was originally a member of the Auburn Tigers playing for Gus Malzahn. His snaps were limited, mostly because the Tigers already had a starter in Jarett Stidham. Willis also had some self-admitted issues with film study, which led to Malzahn informing him he would not be considered in a quarterback competition after Stidham left for the NFL.

So, Willis transferred to Liberty, and while he did have to sit out for the 2019 season because of a now-defunct transfer rule, he was not idle. He dropped 22 pounds to lower his body fat percentage and added back 12 pounds of muscle. He worked on his footwork and throwing motion as well as his passes in the 18-22 yard range.

By the time he was able to return to the field, he was ready to be Liberty's starter.