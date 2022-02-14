Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Renner is correct in pointing out that Pickett, who was recruited out of Oakhurst, New Jersey, had an exceptional 2021 campaign. He had the sixth-most passing yards in college football (4,319) to go with 42 touchdowns, leading his team to its first ACC championship. The Panthers finished the season with 11 wins, which is the most since Dan Marino played for the program (for reference, that was in 1981).

That's not to say that Pickett's previous years weren't impressive. The Panthers' went to back-to-back bowl games in 2018 and 2019 with him as the starter. After falling to Stanford in the Sun Bowl, 14-13, he helped the Panthers pull out a 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in Quick Bowl by throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute.

"He's a fairly toolsy pocket passer with good mobility," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein in his draft profile of Pickett.

Pickett came to Pittsburgh as the 10th-ranked high school pro-style quarterback in the country, according to 247sports. His only start from his freshman season came against the No. 2-ranked Miami Hurricanes, and not only did the Panthers upset Miami in a 24-14 victory, but Pickett also scored all three of their touchdowns with an 88.5 QBR. In addition to his 193 yards through the air, he also carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns.